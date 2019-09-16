MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality will hear 3 divorce bills on Tuesday, September 17.

These are the following:

Senate Bill No. 67 - Recognizing the Foreign Decree of Termination of Marriage

Senate Bill Nos. 288 and 356 - Instituting Absolute Divorce and Dissolution of Marriage in the Philippines

Senate Bill No. 504 - Recognizing the Civil Effects of Church Annulment Decree

The controversial absolute divorce bills were filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Senator Pia Cayateno.

The absolute divorce bill seeks to go beyond psychological incapacity, lack of consent, incapability to bear children, among others, as the acceptable reason for annulment.

Some senators had already expressed opposition against it, saying that it trampled on the sanctity of marriage. In the 17th Congress, the House of Representatives passed on 3rd and final reading the divorce bill, but its Senate counterpart measure was left pending in the committee level.

– Rappler.com