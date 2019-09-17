MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila top cop Major General Guillermo Eleazar on Tuesday, September 17, slammed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino for claming that illegal drug recycling continued to be rampant among law enforcers.

Eleazar referred to Aquino's claim in his speech at the turnover ceremonies for Quezon City Police District chief in Camp Karingal, saying: "I cannot agree with that. 'Yung sinabing rampant ang recycling – parang sinabi na walang kuwenta ang ginawa not only by the police but also barangay officials."

(What he said about shabu recycling still being rampant – it's as if he disregarded the efforts not only of the police, but also barangay officials.)

Shabu recycling involves keeping illegal drugs seized in anti-drug operations to be sold or for personal use. Cops have been accused of doing this, especially under the intensified anti-drug campaign.

Responding to senators' questions as he defended his agency's proposed 2020 budget before the Senate on Monday, September 16, Aquino confirmed that shabu recycling continued to be rampant among law enforcers.

Aquino had also told senators that he had received information that cops used the illegal drugs for planting false evidence against the innocent – a practice cops have been accused of.

Eleazar said the police leadership took exception to the statement of Aquino, a former Central Luzon police chief.

He stressed that the PNP had been "intense" in its internal cleansing operations. On several occasins, Eleazar had sacked and shamed cops on the spot for involvement in illegal activities.

"What I'm saying here is that the PNP leadership did not lack in removing these bastards from our force," Eleazar said in a mix of English and Filipino. – Rappler.com