MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed ex-Parañaque City Jail warden Gerald Bantag as the new Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director-general, announced Malacañang on Tuesday, September 17.

"The Palace welcomes the appointment of Mr Gerald Quitaleg Bantag as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

Bantag faces 10 counts of murder for a deadly explosion at the Parañaque City Jail when he was its warden. The grenade explosion in August 2016 killed 10 inmates, including two Chinese nationals accused of drug-related crimes.

A Parañaque City court had even issued an arrest warrant against Bantag.

He had also previously been Manila City Jail warden.

Senator Bong Go had hinted last September 11 that he had recommended to Duterte that he appoint a "killer" as new BuCor director-general. Go did not tell media who he had recommended.

Panelo, however, said Bantag was appointed "based on his professional competence and honesty."

Bantag replaces embattled Nicanor Faeldon. The top BuCor position had been filled temporarily by Melvin Buenafe, appointed officer-in-charge by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

But according to Republic Act No. 10575 or the BuCor Act of 2013, the director-general must be endorsed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

According to Section 12 of the law, the BuCor director-general is "appointed by the President upon the recommendation of the Secretary of the DOJ, with the proper endorsement by the Chairman of the CSC." – Rappler.com