MANILA, Philippines – A transgender woman was killed after being hacked multiple times in Bolinao town in Pangasinan.

The stripped and bloodied body of Jessa Remiendo was found on the white sand shore of Patar on Tuesday, September 17, according to Noreen Barber, overall president of the United Pangasinan Association LGBTQ+.

The incident was confirmed to Rappler by Bolinao town police chief Major Dennis Cabigat, who agreed that the killing was "unusual."

According to Barber, Remiendo was drinking with coworkers and her sister at the Treasures of Bolinao Resort late night Monday, September 16, when she decided to go out to buy some cigarettes. She never returned.

Her body was found in the morning, her neck "almost completely cut through," and her right eye gouged with a slash. (READ: #SOGIEEqualityNow: Transgender restroom issue sparks call for passage of SOGIE bill)

Barber said police are already investigating the case with one lead.

Remiendo's killing sent a shockwave of fear among transgenders in Pangasinan, said Barber. It was the first time as far as she could recall that a transgender was murdered violently in the province.

“We have a trans community here. We are widely accepted and we work together," Barber said.

She described the community as so accepted that they are not afraid to walk in public, to have boyfriends, and to marry. She was more surprised because Remiendo was known among them as one of the kindest transgender women in the province. (READ: On toilets and transgender rights)

"I couldn't imagine it happening. She was so kind. She was family-oriented," Barber said. – Rappler.com