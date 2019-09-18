MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 on Wednesday, September 18, convicted of homicide the 8 officers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) involved in the shooting of a Taiwanese fishing boat in 2013 that killed one of the fishermen on board.

The camp of the officers maintained they were doing their duty and stopping the illegal fishing being done by the Taiwanese boat.

The court sentenced to 8 to 14 years in prison the 8 officers:

Commander Arnold Enriquez dela Cruz

Seaman 1st Class Edrando Quiapo Aguila

Seaman 1st Class Mhelvin Aguilar Bendo II

Seaman 1st Class Andy Gibb Ronario Golfo

Seaman 1st Class Sunny Galang Masangcay

Seaman 1st Class Henry Baco Solomon

Seaman 2nd Class Nicky Renold Aurello

Petty Officer 2 Richard Fernandez Corpuz

"Judgment is hereby rendered finding the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of homicide defined in and penalized under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code," said the verdict promulgated on Wednesday by Branch 15 Judge Eduardo Ramon Reyes.

The verdict added: "Accused are hereby ordered to pay, jointly and severally, the heirs of the victim the amount of P50,000 (US $958) as civil indemnity, and P50,000 as moral damages."

The lawyer for the 8 PCG officers said they would appeal the judgment to the Court of Appeals. Homicide is a bailable offense and they could continue enjoying temporary liberty until the verdict becomes final.

The shooting killed Huang Shih-Cheng – an issue in 2013 that created a rift between the Philippines and Taiwan. Taiwan banned the hiring of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at the time. – Rappler.com