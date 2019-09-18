MANILA, Philippines – Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has offered a P200,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those who dumped pig carcasses into the Marikina River.

Teodoro said in a press statement on Tuesday, September 17, that the he would use his "personal money" for the reward.



"Magbibigay ako P200,000 sa kung sino man ang makakapagbigay ng impormasyon sa culprit ng pagtapon ng 58 na mga baboy sa Marikina River. Kailangan conclusively dapat iyong info; iyong sa mismong magkakapagturo ng gumawa ng pagtatapon," he said in a statement.

(I will give P200,000 to anyone who can give information on the culprit in the dumping of 58 pig carcasses into the Marikina River. The information has to be conclusive, from someone who can pinpoint the one behind the act.)



He said that the local government will file a writ of kalikasan – a legal remedy for persons whose right to a balanced and healthful ecology is violated or threatened – before the Marikina Regional Trial Court (RTC).



"Tayo ang aggrieved party sa insidenteng ito. Ang effect kasi ay nasa atin (We are the aggrieved party in this incident. We are the ones affected)," Teodoro said.



On Tuesday, a team from the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) and the Marikina government took water samples in 5 areas in the river to check for possible contamination: Wit the exception of Circulo Verde in Eastwood, Quezon City, the rest of the areas in the river are in Marikina: Roman Garden, Barangay Calumpang, Barangay Tumana, and Barangay Nangka.

The mayor is eyeing criminal and civil charges against those being the dumping. He said while the death of the pigs were beyond their owner's control, the carcasses should have been properly disposed and treated. Failure to do so made the owner liable under the law.

“I discovered that anything which alters the water’s condition, that is considered pollution," he said.

The spike in the number of pig carcasses floating down the Marikina River last week drew publi attention, with the recent outbreak of African swine fever in the several towns in Rizal province, upriver of Marikina (FAST FACTS: What is African swine fever?)

The ASF virus is not considered a human threat. However, it is fatal to swines that contract the virus. – Rappler.com