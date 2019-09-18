MANILA, Phiippines – The Supreme Court (SC) 2nd Division affirmed the 2017 decision of the Court of Appeals (CA) ordering the reinstatement of former Commission on Higher Education (CHED) executive director Julito Vitriolo.

The SC was only deciding on the appeal of the Office of the Ombudsman to intervene at the CA level, but its denial of the latter's petition had the effect of affirming the reinstatement.

The Office of the Ombudsman, under Conchita Carpio Morales, dismissed Vitriolo in December 2016 for gross neglect of duty, misconduct, inefficiency, and incompetence over allowing an illegal diploma mill at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

In August 2017, the CA upheld the finding of guilt for the administrative charges but downgraded the penalty from dismissal to suspension and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

"The (Ombudsman's) petition is denied for lack of merit. The decision dated August 17, 2017 and Resolution dated January 29, 2018 of the Court of Appeals are hereby affirmed," said the SC's resolution promulgated September 12 and released to the media on Wednesday, September 18.

It was penned by Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe with concurrences from Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Associate Justice Amy Lazaro Javier.

Vitriolo is a career official at the CHED, who is still claiming his post as executive director.

This issue had caused a power struggle in CHED between Vitriolo and then-chairperson Patricia Licuanan.

Vitriolo had filed a complaint against current CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III for refusing to reinstate him as executive director.

Procedural flaw

The SC decision was mainly based on a procedural flaw.

When the Ombudsman dismissed Vitriolo in 2016, he immediately filed a petition for review with the CA without impleading the Ombudsman as respondent. The CA downgraded the penalty on August 17, 2017.

On September 28, 2017, the Ombudsman filed a motion with the appellate court asking if it could intervene in the case to be able to seek the reversal of the CA downgrade.

On January 29, 2018, the CA dismissed the Ombudsman's motion, saying that it could not be a party to the appeal and that it was filed out of time, prompting the Ombudsman to go to the SC.

The SC overruled the CA on whether the Ombudsman can be a party. "The Court has already clarified in Ombudsman vs Bongais that the Ombudsman has legal standing to intervene on appeal in administrative cases resolved by it," the High Court said.

However, the SC had to dismiss the Ombudsman's motion for being filed only after the CA had already decided on the case.

"The rule requiring intervention before rendition of judgment is not inflexible," the SC said, adding that there were no excepting circumstances in the case that warranted its exemption from the rule.

Vitriolo also pressed charges against Licunanan for allegedly conspiring to have him dismissed, but those charges were already junked by Ombudsman Samuel Martires. – Rappler.com