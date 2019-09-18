MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Wednesday, September 18, honored the late senator Rene Espina, author of the country's first anti-drug law.

Espina was a member of the 7th Congress from 1969 to 1972. He died of kidney complications on September 13, at the age of 89.

The Senate held necrological services to honor the late senator on Wednesday, September 18.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Espina was ahead of his time as he sought to flag the effects of illegal drugs in the country. Espina authored Republic Act No. 6425 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972.

"Forty-seven years ago, Senator Espina had already identified the country’s illegal drug problem, although it was still at its incipient stage, as an emerging threat to human security," Drilon said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that Espina had demonstrated that "a life in public service is a life well-lived." Espina's anti-drug law was the precursor to Sotto's Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"That he was the author and sponsor of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972 again placed him as a co-warrior in the fight against illegal drugs," Sotto said.

Former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile said that the Philippines lost an honorable man who was "loyal and patriotic who served the country and the Filipinos well."

Espina also served as Cebu governor, and as transportation minister for the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos for over a year or until 1969, prior to his successful Senate bid.

Espina's widow and son attended the service. Also present were former president Joseph Estrada and his wife Loi – both former senators – and fellow former senators Francisco Tatad and Rene Saguisag.

Espina will be laid to rest on Sunday, September 22. – Rappler.com