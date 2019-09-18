What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, September 19, due to heavy rain. There's the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, a low pressure area, and the trough or extension of Tropical Depression Nimfa.

Central Luzon

Pampanga

Macabebe - all levels (public and private), until Friday, September 20

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan

Tayug - all levels (public and private)



Umingan - all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com