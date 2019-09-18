DIGOS CITY – Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested Wednesday, September 18, a Davao del Sur provincial board member over his alleged links to the outlawed investment scheme Kapa Ministry International.

Jonathan Balite, director of the National Bureau of Investigation in Southern Mindanao, confirmed that Arvin Malaza and several other persons were now in NBI custody.

Balite said NBI operatives conducted an entrapment operation against Malaza following reports that he was engaged in the alleged resumption of the Kapa investment scheme amid a government order for the religious ministry to cease and desist from operating.

He said the entrapment operation was conducted at the office of Muews Radio here, an FM station owned by Malaza.

Witnesses who spoke to Rappler said the raiding team seized vehicles, computers and other items from Malaza's radio station although the NBI did not mention of any seizure.

In an interview with reporters at the NBI office, Malaza – also known as Jun Blanco – said he was surprised when NBI agents handcuffed him as he was asking them if they had search warrants.

"It was my first time to come to the station after a long period. I saw them coming so I asked them if they had warrants. They arrested me instead," he said, adding that at first, the agents were not minding him at all.

He denied any wrongdoing, saying he only went to the station to visit his workers. – Rappler.com