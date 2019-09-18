MANILA, Philippines – The police and military arrested an alleged communist rebel leader in San Pedro City, Laguna, on Tuesday, September 17.

Antonia Setias Dizon, who goes by the moniker "Tonet," is the secretary of the organizing department of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA), according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command.

Dizon faces a murder case before Branch 7 of the Regional Trial Court in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, which had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Security officers found a .38 caliber pistol, 48 pieces of live ammunition, mobile phones, computer hard drives, a flag and cap bearing the CPP-NPA logo, and documents of "high intelligence value" in Dizon's possession.

Dizon is detained at the San Pedro City Police Office.

"The arrest of alias Tonet is another major blow to the NPA terrorists' movement, for it will create a leadership vacuum that will further speed up their imminent defeat," Brigadier General Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr, chief of the Philippine Army's 2nd Infantry Division, said in a statement on Wednesday, September 18.

The CPP-NPA was declared a terrorist organization by President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2017. The President blamed them for "continued violence" despite efforts at peace negotiations with the government at the time.

Peace talks between the Duterte administration and the CPP-NPA and its political arm, the National Democratic Front, have since bogged down. The government then pushed for "localized peace talks" among local governments and factions of the communist insurgents. – Rappler.com