MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to enforcing the deadlines of President Rodrigo Duterte, no Cabinet secretary is as busy as Eduardo Año.

Standing as the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Año has become Duterte's go-to man in enforcing his most recent ultimatums.

When he ordered the clearing of roads for local governments in 60 days, he went to Año. When he ordered the arrest of heinous crime convicts released through the controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance or GCTA law, he called Año.

From being the Armed Forces chief to the DILG Secretary, Año has catapulted himself to become one of the most powerful characters in the popular but bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign – which has, so far, failed to end drugs and crime within 6 months, as initially promised by Duterte.

Año has also represented Duterte's anti-Communist Party of the Philippines sentiment, after he pushed for the revival of the repealed Anti-Subversion Law.

It's past the halfway mark of the Duterte administration. How have they delivered?

Rappler's Rambo Talabong sits down with Año to discuss the last 3 years and the next. Watch the interview live on Rappler at 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 19. – Rappler.com