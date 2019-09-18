MANILA, Philippines – Two more convicts in the 1999 Chiong murder case of Cebu surrendered early evening of Wednesday, September 18, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Convicts James Anthony Uy and Josman Aznar have previously sent feelers for surrender.

"The raw information relayed to us (for further verification) is that both surrendered at Gate 1, New Bilibid Prison, at around 6:30 pm today," said Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete.

Two other convicts in the infamous murder case – Alberto Caño and Ariel Balansag – already surrendered on September 6.

The 3 other convicts in that case were Francisco Juna "Paco" Larrañaga, Rowen Adlawan, and James Andrew Uy. (WATCH:'Give Up Tomorrow' documentary on Rappler)

Uy, Aznar, Caño and Balansag are part of the 1,914 heinous crime convicts released by the Bureau of Corrections since 2014 based on a previous interpretation of the law that Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) covers all kinds of prisoners.

President Rodrigo Duterte has called on these 1,914 convicts to surrender or else be treated as fugitives. Thursday, September 19, is the deadline before a manhunt is carried out. (READ: Legal issues hound Duterte order for 1,914 convicts to surrender)

Due to public outcry on the aborted release of convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez, the DOJ and the Department of the Interior and Local Government came up with a new and revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR) that categorically excludes heinous crimes from GCTA coverage.

National Union of Peoples' Lawyers president Edre Olalia said the new IRR is "vulnerable to serious legal challenge," citing executive overreach and violation of equal protection. – Rappler.com