MANILA, Philippines – Mapua University on Thursday, September 19, suspended classes in its Makati and Intramuros campuses over a reported bomb threat.

"Classes are suspended due to a reported bomb threat. Students and employees are required to vacate the Intramuros and Makati campus now," Mapua University said in a tweet.

It added that it would observe "digital day" and hold classes online, advising students to log into their Blackboard accounts.

ADVISORY: Classes are suspended due to a reported bomb threat. Students and employees are required to vacate the Intramuros and Makati campus now. However, today will be considered as a DIGITAL DAY. All classes will be conducted online. — Mapúa University (@MapuaUniv) September 19, 2019

It was not the first time for the university to suspend classes over a reported bomb threat. Exactly a year ago – September 18, 2018 – Mapua suspended classes and work in its Manila campus for the same reason, but it turned out to be a false alarm. – Rappler.com