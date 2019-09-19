BAGUIO CITY, Philippines– The parents of Cadet 4th Class Cadet Darwin Dormitorio have arrived at Fort del Pilar to bring home their son, who died after experiencing stomach pains on Wednesday, September 18.

The 20-year-old plebe from Cagayan de Oro City was found unconscious inside his room Wednesday morning. He was rushed to the PMA Station Hospital at around 4 am that day and was declared dead more than hour later.

Dormitorio, a member of the Echo Company, earlier complained of stomach pain and was vomiting.

Major Reynan Afan, PMA Assistant Chief of the Public Affairs Office, said in a statement that they were still investigating the cause and details of Dormitorio’s death. Afan called him a “treasured cadet.”

Dormitorio, along with other members of the PMA Class of 2023, was incorporated only last July 27.

The last time a PMA cadet died was in May 2017 when a fourth-class cadet succumbed to stomach bleeding. In May 2016, another cadet died of heatstroke. In both cases, hazing was ruled out. – Rappler.com