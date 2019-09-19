MANILA, Philippines – Fifty-one Chinese women were rescued in an alleged prostitution den maintained by Chinese men late Wednesday night, September 18.

Police raided the Manila Wellness Spa at the Diamond Bay Tower along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City after receiving a tip from an informant.

The operation led to the arrest of 13 Chinese nationals – 9 men and 4 women – who allegedly maintained the den, and 18 other Chinese men whom police believed to be customers.

"[A] series of casing and surveillance [was] conducted, which prompted [us] to conduct a rescue and entrapment," the Parañaque police said in a report.

Police said there were also 7 Filipinas in the spa, whom they classified as "witnesses."

Seized from the scene was P1.8 million allegedly gained from illegal transactions.

The 31 Chinese nationals believed to be managing and transacting at the alleged prostitution den are set to face human trafficking and use of trafficked persons complaints.