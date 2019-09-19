MANILA, Philippines – Students who want to join nationwide climate strikes happening on Friday, September 20, to next Friday, September 27, may be excused from classes, provided that they have the written consent of their parents or guardians.

"The Department enjoins school heads and teachers to excuse students who will be joining the localized climate strike provided that parental/legal guardian consent is given," the Department of Education (DepEd) said in a memo released Tuesday, September 17.

The memo applies to students from kindergarten to senior high school.

"Moved by climate realities faced by the Philippines and inspired by global youth action, young Filipinos nationwide will take part in the Global Climate Strike, a movement of young people to call for governments and private sector in prioritizing climate justice," the memo also read.

Activities inspired by the Global Climate Strike are expected to begin Friday, September 20, with Youth Strike for Climate Philippines at the helm.

These will be done "in solidarity with [the] youth-led movement inspired by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg," who on Friday will also lead a climate strike in New York. (READ: When Greta met Gina)

Filipino youth and environment advocates are expected to mobilize Friday in the following areas, according to the youth group:

Luzon

Santiago, Isabela

Laoag, Ilocos Norte

Baguio City

San Fernando, Pampanga

Limay, Bataan

Caloocan City

Quezon City

Mandaluyong City

Cabuyao, Laguna

Los Baños, Laguna

Dasmariñas, Cavite

Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan

Visayas

Tacloban City, Leyte

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Cebu City, Cebu

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

Guian, Samar

Mindanao

Davao City

Tawi-Tawi

South Cotabato

General Santos

Iligan

Bukidnon

Digos

Santiago, Agusan Del Norte

"A key demand that unites all of these strikes is a call for the Philippine government to declare a climate emergency"” Youth Strike for Climate Philippines said.

DepEd, for its part, also "encourages schools and offices to conduct climate education and action activities within school grounds" through their respective school student governments and Youth for Environment in Schools Organizations (YES-O).

DepEd also encouraged participating schools to post about climate strike activities on social media using the hashtag #DepEdClimateAction, and to craft one-minute videos documenting their activities. The department said it will feature selected works at the 3rd National Climate Change Conference on November 18. – Rappler.com