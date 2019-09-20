BAGUIO, Philippines – Twelve teenagers, 8 of them minors, were among the young people arrested in the last two months in the Cordillera for wittingly or unwittingly transporting marijuana, according to blotter reports culled by Rappler from the regional police.

Most of them were from Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

Below are the incidents reported by the Cordillera police between July 14 and September 17:

July 14 – A 17-year-old boy from Muntinlupa City was among those arrested in Poblacion, Bontoc, Mountain Province, for carrying 10 loaves of marijuana (loaf-shaped fresh marijuana tightly wrapped by plastic) and one marijuana brick (dried marijuana shaped into a one-by-one-foot brick).

July 17 – A 19-year-old boy was apprehended at Hangar Market in Baguio City with 5 sachets of dried marijuana.

July 21 – A 17-year-old from Fairview, Quezon City, and two 19-year-old students from San Jose del Monte in Bulacan were aboard a bus from Sagada going to Manila when they were stopped by police at Viewpoint in Banaue, Ifugao. Taken from them were 14 marijuana bricks and 4 marijuana loaves.

A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, both from Tondo, Manila, were among those caught with 35 bricks of marijuana worth P4.2 million while aboard a bus at Km. 13 in Acop, Benguet.

August 15 – Two 17-year-old teenagers from Sampaloc, Manila, and Commonwealth in Quezon City were intercepted in Sabangan, Mountain Province. Taken from them were 4 marijuana bricks worth half a million pesos.

August 19 – Two 21-year-old students in Abra were caught with one sachet of marijuana in Bangued town.

August 21 – Two young men from Marikina aged 22 and 23 years were arrested at a bus terminal in Bontoc with 10 marijuana bricks.

September 2 – Two minors were among 3 persons caught in a pot session in Bangued, Abra.

September 15 – One minor and a 19-year-old were among 13 from Tarlac City who were arrested with 3 marijuana bricks and two marijuana loaves in Bontoc. They were in their own vehicle and reportedly came from Kalingam where some of them were tattooed by the legendary tattooist Whang-od.

September 17 – Two 25-year-old men from Bulacan were caught in Banaue with 16 marijuana bricks worth P2.5 million. – Rappler.com