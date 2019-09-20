MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau warned the public about a Facebook page bearing the name "Dost_PAGASA Visayas," saying it is not an official social media account of the agency.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) made the warning in a statement on Thursday evening, September 19, after the fake Facebook page was found to have posted an alleged "Haze Bulletin" on Wednesday, September 18.

PAGASA said this "Haze Bulletin" was then shared online on various social media sites, thus misleading people into thinking that the information came from the state weather bureau.

According to PAGASA, it has not issued any such bulletin, because haze-related advisories are handled by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The EMB in Central Visayas had issued an advisory about the haze in Metro Cebu on Wednesday. The EMB said this was due to forest fires in Indonesia.

Updates on Metro Cebu's air quality, added the EMB, would be posted on its Facebook page.

The fake "Dost_PAGASA Visayas" Facebook page was created on January 15, 2014. As of Friday morning, September 20, more than 63,000 have liked the page, while over 65,000 follow it.

"Maaaring magresulta sa maling aksiyon ang ano mang mabasa natin sa social media. Kaya siguraduhin po natin ang kredibilidad ng mga impormasyong ating shini-share, pati na din ang pinanggalingan ng mga ito," said PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez.

(What we read on social media could result in wrong actions. This is why we should ensure the credibility of the information that we share, and also the sources of those information.)

PAGASA reminded the public that these are its official accounts:

– Rappler.com