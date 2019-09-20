MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio died due to injuries caused by hazing, Baguio police said on Friday, September 20.

A medico-legal officer of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Baguio City confirmed this, according to media reports.

ABS-CBN News reported that according to police, there were 3 persons of interest in the case.

Dormitorio died on Wednesday, September 18, after complaining of stomach pain and vomiting. The PMA said in a report on Thursday, September 19, that the initial findings showed he died of internal bleeding, leading to suspicions of hazing.

The 20-year-old plebe from Cagayan de Oro City was found unconscious inside Room 209 of Mayo Hall Annex Wednesday morning. He was rushed to the PMA Station Hospital at around 4 am that day and was declared dead more than hour later.

The official cause of death is "cardiac arrest secondary to internal hemmorhage."

The Commandant of Cadets (COC) had earlier ordered the restrictive confinement of the upperclass and 4th class squadmates of Dormitorio, for investigation.

The PMA had also earlier asked help from the PNP Scene of Crime Operatives to process the crime scene.

Dormitorio, a member of PMA Class of 2023, was incorporated only in July.

His death is the latest linked to hazing even with the enactment of a stronger anti-hazing law meant to end the practice. Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 prohibits hazing and imposes harsher penalties on organizers and participants of hazing. – Rappler.com