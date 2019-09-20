MANILA, Philippines – Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo Puyat continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of President Rodrigo Duterte amid the complaints against the official raised by the Chief Executive's own son, House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the statement on Friday, September 20, in an interview with reporters in Malacañang.

"'Yung full trust and confidence ni Pangulo kay Secretary Berna obviously continues. Alam naman natin na maganda naman 'yung mga ginagawa ni Secretary Berna as far as tourism is concerned," said Nograles.

(The President's full trust and confidence in Secretary Berna obviously continues. We know that Secretary Berna is doing good things as far as tourism is concerned.)

The Cabinet official even said Duterte was "all praises" for Puyat.

"Very warm. He's happy with the work of Secretary Berna, so far," said Nograles.

Nograles said tourism statistics have improved under Puyat and that tourism industry stakeholders supposedly have no complaints about her.

"She acts fast, she's hardworking, and the DOT (Department of Tourism) projects under her watch right now are good," said the Cabinet member.

Nograles is not aware if any complaints from the tourism sector about Puyat have reached Duterte. But he said the President may give new instructions on tourism in the upcoming Cabinet meetings.

Paolo Duterte had unexpectedly slammed Puyat in a speech on Thursday, September 19, for her "management style" and "character."

He claimed to have received complaints about her way of handling contracts and projects in her department.

The presidential son also accused the Cabinet member of complaining about him to a higher authority he did not name.