MANILA, Philippines – Police discovered a marijuana laboratory in an apartment building in San Juan City on Thursday, September 19.

Police found 60 pots of marijuana plants at the 4th floor of the 5-story apartment building.

The 4th floor was reportedly being rented by a Chinese identified as Aaron Huang. He was also reportedly renting the rooftop of the building in Barangay Batis, where around 10 more pots of marijuana plants were found.

San Juan police said they seized P1 million worth of equipment, and 3.33 kilos of dried marijuana leaves ready for distribution, with a street value of over P80,000.

Captain Edwin Malabanan, San Juan Police Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), said the laboratory was discovered after Huang did not pay the water bill of the building. He was said to be in charge of paying the bill.

“Pinuntahan daw ng tenants si Huang sa 4th floor dahil naputulan sila ng tubig. Pero hindi nagpapakita si Huang. Hindi siya ang may-ari, siya lang in charge mangolekta at magbayad,” Malabanan said.

(The tenants headed for the 4th floor to talk to Huang, as their water supply had been cut off. But Huang did now show up. He's not the owner; he's only in charge of collecting and paying the water bill.)

The tenants found 10 pots of marijuana plants on the rooftop of the building, and reported it to cops.

Accompanied by police, the tenants went to the 4th floor of the building.

Malabanan said that they then learned that the 4th floor was gated and used a magnetic lock, so the power supply of the entire building had to be shut down so police could get in.

“Matapos namin buksan ang gate, tumambad sa amin ang marijuana plants na ginagamitan UV lights at may water system pa para madiligan nang maigi (When we opened the gate, we were greeted by marijuana plants tended by UV lights and a water system),” the SDEU chief said.

The tenants said that they had suspicions that something illegal was happening on the fourth floor as they often saw Chinese going there, bringing fertilizers and soil at night.

The whole fourth floor was air-conditioned, San Juan Police said. – Rappler.com