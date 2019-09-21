PAMPANGA, Philippines – A British pilot died after his ultralight plane crashed at the foot of Mount Arayat in this province on Friday afternoon, September 20.

A police report identified the pilot as Mark Hogget, 55, resident of Camella Homes in Tarlac City, Tarlac.

Quoting witnesses, police said the Quicksilver ultralight plane was flying above Lapaz Turo village in Arayat town when it turned around and started to descend and crashed.

Police said the ultralight plane was owned by the Angeles City Flying Club, an ultralight flying club and flying school based at the Woodland Airpark in Talimundok, Santa Maria village in Magalang town.

In its website, the club stressed its "good safety record."

“The ACFC has a good safety record. In the 20 years we have been flying we have not lost a single pilot or passenger in an accident,” it said.

Authorities were still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Quicksilver ultralight planes are manufactured in the United States. – Rappler.com