MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Saturday, September 21, that 130 more convicts have surrendered to authorities in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order.

DOJ Undersecretary Markk Perete said the total number of surrenderers was 2,139 convicts as of 10 am of Saturday.

“This number includes the 236 still in the custody of the PNP to be brought back to the BuCor facilities,” Perete said in a statement sent to reporters.

The current number of surrenderers exceeded the 1,914 figure in the initial Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) list of supposed heinous crime convicts released on GCTA. This showed that even non-heinous crime convicts had also turned themselves. (READ: IN NUMBERS The freed 1,914 heinous crime convicts)

The DOJ, however, is still finalizing the arrest list since the initial BuCor list was found to have errors: it listed some dead people, convicts who did not commit heinous crimes, and even convicts like Rolito Go whose release had been ordered by the Supreme Court in 2016. (READ: Confusion abounds as DOH rushes final arrest list of convicts)

Following pressure on the government on its implementation of the GCTA law, Duterte on September 5 gave heinous crime convicts released through good conduct 15 days to surrender or be arrested by the PNP. – Rappler.com