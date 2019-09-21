MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Dr Lyndon Lee Suy died on Saturday, September 21, due to cardiac arrest. He was 55 years old.

Lee Suy is survived by his parents and sister, according to a DOH statement.

“Asec Lee Suy was a dedicated public health servant and committed himself to service and excellence in spite of the challenges of his roles at the Department,” the DOH said in a statement.

Lee Suy was DOH assistant secretary for health policy and systems development. He had been with the health department since 2002.

He was the program manager for dengue prevention from 2003 to 2015, and for the prevention of emerging diseases from 2007 to 2015.

Lee Suy also helped strengthen the Philippine health system against diseases like pandemic influenza, MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), ebola, and other communicable diseases.

Aside from being a public servant, Lee Suy was also a teacher. He taught public health and family medicine at the Our Lady of Fatima University in Valenzuela and the Institute of Community and Family Health Graduate School in Manila.

Lee Suy finished his undergraduate degree at the University of Santo Tomas and went on to become Doctor of Medicine after studying at the Our Lady of Fatima University. He obtained his Masters degree in Public Health from the Institute of Community and Family Health. – Rappler.com