MANILA, Philippines – Before there is gain, there is pain.

This was the sentiment of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on the upcoming simultaneous constructions that would be taking place around the metropolis, in line with the administration's Build, Build, Build infrastructure program.

While talking about traffic solutions during the 2019 Manila Social Good Summit panel on making metro areas more livable, Belmonte said that 4 of the main infrastructure projects to be built under the current administration's flagship economic program will be constructed in Quezon City.

These projects include 12 of 14 Metro Rail Transit stations; 7 of 15 Metro Manila Subway stations; segment 8.2 which will connect C-5 to NLEX; and a Skyway connecting NLEX to SLEX.

"And because the president is rushing, he would like these BBB projects to [be finished] before his term ends. Which means, for us in QC at least, and possibly also in Manila, that all of these construction projects will be taking place at the same time," Belmonte said.

She said that having the foresight of the further aggravation to traffic that this situations would cause, the city government talked to the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works and Highways. However, the agency said that their hands were tied because these were the plans of the president.

Thus, she set up Task Force 'Address Build, Build, Build,' which aimed to relocate the 18,000 informal settler families that would be displaced by road construction.

Aside from this, she said that the various sectors in the city were being informed of these simultaneous constructions, and that in anticipation of inconvenience in the form of even worse traffic, they should adjust their lifestyles accordingly.

But in return, if the national government fulfills its promise of better public transportation, then that would ease the high cost of living and the traffic congestion.

In that same panel, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said that people have to accept the fact of the inevitable outcome of these constructions. He said they must do their part as citizens by adapting to the change, in the hope that the government would be true to its words, else, "crucify them in the next elections."

In the past, Belmonte outlined sustainability plans to make sure roads remained free of obstructions, such as using 'No Contact Traffic Apprehension' policy and possibly opening up more routes. – Rappler.com