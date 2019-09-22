MANILA, Philippines – Seven Filipinos who were living in buildings in Malé City, Maldives that caught fire last week “are all reported safe,” said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“The Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh, which has a jurisdiction over Maldives, reported that as of the moment, the 7 Filipinos residing in the buildings engulfed by the blaze are all reported safe,” the DFA said in a statement on Sunday, September 22.

The Maldives Independent reported that a fire broke out in a warehouse stored with chemicals in a residential area in Malé City on Friday, September 20, setting ablaze nearby buildings where more than 400 people – including the 7 Filipinos – lived.

The DFA said it is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of the fire through the Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh.

"Ambassador to Bangladesh Vicente Vivencio T Bandillo said that the Philippine Consulate in Malé is closely monitoring the situation,” said the DFA. – Rappler.com