MANILA, Philippines — The Twitter account of activist and former senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc was not spared from hackers.

On Sunday, September 22, Gutoc posted on Facebook that her Twitter account has been compromised, losing all her followers and followings.

Gutoc's account used to have more than 47,000 followers.

In her newly created Twitter account, Gutoc said her team was able to trace the last activity of her account.

“Upon checking my team saw that it was accessed around Pasay,” Gutoc wrote.

Good Morning everyone!my twitter account has been hacked this morning. Lahat ng data sa twitter ko nabura. Mga followers ko nawala, pati following. Upon Checking my team saw that it was accessed around Pasay. We urge everyone na be vigilant as we go through this. Thanxx — Samira Gutoc (@SamiraGutoc) September 22, 2019

In a separate tweet, Gutoc said the incident came after she spoke at an event in Luneta on Friday, September 20, that commemorated the 47th anniversary of martial law declared by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

She reminded everyone to stay vigilant against cyber attacks.

Sad that kakatapos lang ng Martial Law anniversary, where I spoke sa luneta then atake nanaman sa opposition. Ingat tayo pls sa cyber attacks. My team is doing all the measures needed. HINDI TAYO PAPATINAG. Inshaallah — Samira Gutoc (@SamiraGutoc) September 22, 2019

A known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial drug war, Gutoc ran in the May 2019 polls under the opposition slate Otso Diresto. Not a single opposition candidate won a seat. – Rappler.com



