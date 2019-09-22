Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 11 am on Monday, September 23

MANILA, Philippines – Duterte Youth chairman Ronald Cardema recently made a move to end his own congressional bid, but is this the end of the road for the embattled former youth commission head?

At every turn, Cardema's efforts to gain a seat in the House of Representatives were challenged by election lawyer Emil Marañon, who asked the Commission on Elections to cancel Cardema's nomination, block Duterte Youth's new nominees, and cancel the party's registration.

Along with former poll chair Sixto Brillantes Jr, Marañon represented youth leaders who continue to assert Cardema is unqualified to sit in Congress. (READ: Ex-poll chair Brillantes urges Comelec: Don't act on Cardema's withdrawal yet)

After Cardema's latest move to withdraw his nomination, Rappler sits down with Marañon to discuss what's next for Cardema and Duterte Youth, and why the public should continue to closely watch this case. (READ: Stretching the rules: Duterte Youth's bid for Congress)

Tune in to Rappler at 11 am on Monday, September 23, to watch the interview.