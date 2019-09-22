MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on banks, financial institutions, and currencies will conduct a probe into the looming automated teller machine (ATM) fees increase on Monday, September 23.

The hearing will be conducted with the Senate panels on commerce and entrepreneurship, labor, science and technology, and ways and means.

Senator Grace Poe had said that the increase may affect 4.1 million minimum-wage earners, and thus should be scrutinized.

