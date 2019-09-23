MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least 3 people were injured after a Sogo Hotel under demolition collapsed in Malate, Manila on Monday, September 23.

According to Manila Police District (MPD) chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr, at least two people inside were injured while one was already rushed to the Ospital ng Maynila.

Sogo Hotel in Malate, Manila collapses while undergoing demolition. Medics here we spoke to say there were people inside. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/4edfvFziZz — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) September 23, 2019

Policemen on the ground told Rappler that the incident occurred at around 9:30 am, triggering panic in the area as it made a thunderous sound.

The building was identified as up for demolition since August 2, according to the demolition permit sign which hung in front of the hotel.

Firemen said the building was still vulnerable to further collapse as its foundations and pillars were rocked by the morning's fall.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Danao are already at the scene directing rescue operations. – Rappler.com