1
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 23, 2019
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes and government work have been suspended for Monday, September 23, in celebration of the 27th National Family Week.
National government announcements
- Malacañang - starting 3 pm for employees of the executive branch
- Department of Education - starting 3 pm for all DepEd offices and public schools
Local government announcements
- Caloocan City - starting 2 pm for all levels (public only) and city government employees
- Makati City - starting 2 pm for all levels (public only) and city government employees
- City of Manila - starting 2 pm for all levels (public and private) and city government employees, except those involved in the Hotel Sogo rescue operations in Malate
- Navotas City - starting 2 pm for all levels (public only) and city government employees
- Quezon City - starting 2 pm for all levels (public only) and city government employees
- San Juan City - starting 2 pm for all levels (public only) and city government employees
- Taguig City - starting 2 pm for city government employees
- Valenzuela City - starting 3 pm for preschool to senior high school (public only) and city government employees, except those in emergency services
Judiciary announcement
- Supreme Court - starting 2 pm for all courts nationwide
– Rappler.com