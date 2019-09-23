Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes and government work have been suspended for Monday, September 23, in celebration of the 27th National Family Week.

National government announcements

Malacañang - starting 3 pm for employees of the executive branch

Department of Education - starting 3 pm for all DepEd offices and public schools

Local government announcements

Judiciary announcement

Supreme Court - starting 2 pm for all courts nationwide

– Rappler.com