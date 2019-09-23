BAGUIO, Philippines – Two more Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets were included as new “persons of interest” while the previous 3 cadets were now classified as suspects in the maltreatment death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

This was disclosed Monday, September 23, in a joint statement of the PMA and the Baguio City Police Office.

Nine more cadets were also now considered as witnesses, the statement said. (READ: PMA cadet died due to hazing – police)

“On the administrative side, officers with direct responsibility on the unfortunate incident have been relieved to pave the way for impartial investigation,” it added.

The body of Dormitorio has been brought home by his family to his hometown in Cagayan de Oro City last Saturday, September 21.

Dormitorio, 20, is the youngest of 3 children of PMA alumnus Retired Colonel William Dormitorio.

Cadet Dormitorio died at the PMA Station Hospital early Wednesday morning, September 18. The initial findings cited cardiac arrest secondary to internal hemorrhage.

“As we continue to mourn over the passing of [Dormitorio], the search for truth, justice, and accountability also continues to drive everyone in PMA to consistently cooperate with other competent authorities to be methodical, thorough and exhaustive in every step of the investigative process,” the academy said. (READ: AFP to 'let wheels of justice turn' in death of PMA cadet)

Those who will be found guilty will be charged with the violation of the anti-hazing law, the statement added.

"Details are also being collated on the status of Cadet Dormitorio days and weeks before the unfortunate incident. Other officers and personnel are currently being subjected for questioning,” it said. – Rappler.com