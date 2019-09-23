P6 million worth of cocaine fished out of Basilan waters
Mayor Ibrahim Ballaho of Mohammad Adjul believes a Chinese vessel passing through must have dropped the package
Published 3:50 PM, September 23, 2019
Updated 3:50 PM, September 23, 2019
RECOVERED. Hadji Mohammad Adjul Mayor Ibrahim Ballaho (in white t-shirt), with (to his right) Basilan Police Director Lieutenant Colonel Rufino Inot and municipal chief of police Lieutenant Dennis Alam present to the media the package of cocaine recovered by local fishermen on September 23, 2019. Photo by Richard Falcatan/Rappler
BASILAN, Philippines – A pack of cocaine worth an estimated P6 million was recovered by fishermen in the high seas of Hadji Mohammad Adjul town in Baslian on Monday morning, September 23.
Mayor Ibrahim Ballaho of Mohammad Adjul said he believed the cocaine must have fallen or been dropped from any of the Chinese vessels that normally pass through municipal waters.
