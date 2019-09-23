MANILA, Philippines – The justice committee of the House of Representatives will conduct a hearing on the reimposition of death penalty in the Philippines.

There are at least 15 bills filed in the House, including amendments to the Revised Penal Code, restoring death penalty for heinous crimes under Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and defining and penalizing the crime of plunder.

The 17th Congress senators rejected the passage of the bill, while the House of Representatives passed it on 3rd and final reading.

Watch the hearing live on Tuesday, September 24, 9 am. – Rappler.com