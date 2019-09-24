MANILA, Philippines – Citing “command responsibility,” Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Superintendent Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista on Tuesday, September 24, announced his resignation from his post following the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio.

Evangelista announced his resignation in a press conference with other PMA officials in Fort del Pilar in Baguio City.

Asked about his resignation, the PMA Chief cited “command responsibility.”

He said that since the PMA had completed the administrative investigation on the case, he felt it was the “right time” to step down as PMA superintendent. The criminal aspect of the case is being handled by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Nobody pressured me to do this,” Evangelista said, adding that the he, together with the Commandant of Cadets, would resign from their posts.

A 1986 graduate of the PMA, Evangelista belongs to the Army’s elite Special Forces and once commanded the Special Operations Command of the armed forces. As a battalion commander, he led the counter-terrorist Light Reaction Brigade that operated in Mindanao.

Dormitorio died on September 18, after suffering sotmach pain and vomiting. The investigation showed that he died due to "blunt force trauma."

PMA officials said it was the first case of "maltreatment" of a cadet in 18 years. – Rappler.com