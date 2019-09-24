BAGUIO, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) has identified the cadets and officials who were allegedly involved in the death by maltreatment of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio last September 18.

PMA Commandment of Cadets Brigadier General Bartolome Bacarro, who tendered his resignation together with Superintendent Lieutenant General Ronnie Evangelista that day, identified Cadets 3rd Class Shalimar Imperial and Felix Lumbag as Dormitorio’s superiors who were allegedly directly involved in his death.

Imperial and Lumbag are deemed separated from service, said Bacarro. The two were detained at the PMA stockade but would be transferred to the Baguio City Jail if found guilty.

Also separated from the service for "encouraging maltreatment" is Cadet 1st Class Axl Rey Sanupao.

Separated from service for command responsibility is Dormitorio’s squad leader, Cadet 2nd Class Nikoel Termil.

Dormitorio’s platoon leader Cadet 1st Class Irvin Sayod and Cadet 1st Class Elbert Lucas were suspended, but could return after a year.

These cadets are all from the Echo company.

Cadet 1st Class Christian Correa was given Class 1 punishment.

The officers relieved from service are Major Rex Bolo, the senior tactical officer; and Captain Jeffrey Batistana, the tactical officer of the Echo Company.

Those relieved for purposes of investigation were Colonel Cesar Almar Candelaria, the commanding officer of the Philippine Military Station Hospital, and Captain Flor Apple Apostol, the attending physician. – Rappler.com