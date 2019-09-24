MANILA, Philippines – The Senate authorized the blue ribbon and justice committees to divulge the information from the September 19 executive session that tagged high-ranking cops in drug recycling.

With a vote of 17-0, the Senate adopted the motion to authorize Senator Richard Gordon to make the transcripts of the executive session public. The operative word here is that he "may" divulge. The Senate is not compelling Gordon in any way.

By nature, executive sessions are confidential and can only be made public by a vote of two-thirds of the chamber.

Here are the senators who voted in favor of the motion:

Senator Ronald dela Rosa

Senator Christoher Go

Senator Francis Tolentino

Senator Cynthia Villar

Senator Imee Marcos

Senator Bong Revilla

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Senator Manny Pacquiao

Senator Panfilo Lacson

Senator Joel Villanueva

Senator Grace Poe

Senator Nany Binay

Senator Risa Hontiveros

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon

Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri

Senate President Vicente Sotto III

Gordon was not able to vote on Tuesday, as he was sick.

While voting in the affirmative, Drilon maintained that the vote merely "reiterated" the power of Senate committee to divulge information if they deem appropriate so.

Retired policeman and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong supposedly bared the names of the cops involved in "drug recycling."

In an earlier interview with radio DZMM, Drilon said a "high-ranking" police officer appeared to be protecting "ninja cops," as mentioned by Magalong during the executive session. – Rappler.com