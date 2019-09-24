MANILA, Philippines – To prove that no one is above the law, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte led the demolition of a police community precinct that encroached on a public road in Balintawak.

This was done as part of the road clearing operations ordered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

She was joined by the new Quezon City Police District chief Colonel Ronnie Montejo.

Belmonte said that 95% of the primary roads, secondary roads, and Mabuhay lanes in Quezon City had been cleared.

Quezon City's road clearing operations are set to be finished by Wednesday, September 25, 4 days before the 60-day deadline.

Belmonte is now looking at sustainability and enforcement plans to make sure roads remain clear of obstructions. She also plans to continue clearing operations along inner roads following numerous citizen complaints. – Rappler.com