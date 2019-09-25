MANILA, Philippines – A boat carrying the Boracay Dragon Boat Team capsized in waters off Boracay Island on Wednesday morning, September 25, leaving 7 dead.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said a report that there were 21 members of the Boracay Dragon Boat Team on board the boat.

The PCG team brought the 14 survivors to the Saint Gabriel Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened in waters off Sitio Lingganay in Barangay Manoc-Manoc at 7:40 am on Wednesday. – Rappler.com