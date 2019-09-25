MANILA, Philippines – A woman tagged by the Manila Police District (MPD) as a "drug queen" left the Philippines on September 21, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Wednesday, September 25.

"Guia Gomez Castro left the country last Septembert 21 via Cebu Pacific, bound for Bangkok," the BI said.

BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval added that Castro had "no derogatory records, hence she was allowed to depart."

MPD Chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr told media that the "drug queen" authorities have been referring to since an explosive Senate hearing last week was Castro, a barangay chair in Sampaloc, Manila.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino told the Senate last week during the agency's budget hearing that there were "ninja cops" who would "recycle" drugs conficated during raids..

Recycling referred to the unscrupulous scheme of keeping portions of drugs seized in legitimate operations, and then selling them, or using them to plant evidence in succeeding operations.

Danao said Castro has not reported for work in the village since April 25 this year, and that 1st councilor Antonio Calima has taken over.

"Kasabay ng masidhing internal cleansing ng MPD, ang drug queen ay kabilang sa mga naging priority target ng war on drugs," said Danao.

(The drug queen has been a priority target of the war on drugs, alongside the intensive internal cleansing of the MPD.)

The Senate has voted to reveal the names of alleged "ninja cops" provided to them in an executive session by retired Criminal Investigative and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Benjamin Magalong.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has called on the Senate to keep the names private, citing the "rights of these persons against undue persecution." – With reports from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com