MANILA, Philippines – The killers of transgender woman Jessa Remiendo surrendered to the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, the police announced on Wednesday, September 25.

In a text message to reporters, Pangasinan police chief Colonel Red Maranan said a minor and a certain Michael Orpano surrendered last Monday, September 23.

They also brought a cleaver, the weapon allegedly used to kill Remiendo. (READ: #SOGIEEqualityNow: Transgender restroom issue sparks call for passage of SOGIE bill)

"They [volunteered] to be under the custody of this station while their case is under investigation at [the] Prosecutor's Office [of] Alaminos City," Maranan said.

The two are accused of murdering Remiendo on September 17. The victim was drinking with co-workers and her sister at a beachside resort when she left to buy cigarettes. She never returned.

Remiendo's body was found the next day, by the beach. (READ: On toilets and transgender rights) – Rappler.com