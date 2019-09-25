BAGUIO, Philippines – A huge chunk of the mountain along Badiwan in Tuba, Benguet, fell across Marcos Highway at about 6 pm Wednesday, September 25, paralyzing traffic on this major artery to Baguio.

According to Tuba Police chief James Acod, an electric post fell and struck a passenger jeepney.

Two passengers sustained minor head injuries and were rushed to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center for treatment:

Angelli Jen Federico, 17, a Grade 11 student and a resident of Poyopoy, Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet

Dominador Molina Gallema, 34, married, a farmer and a resident of Bawek, Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet.

Acod said that it would take 3 hours to clear the road. – Rappler.com