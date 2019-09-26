MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) will request the Interpol to monitor former barangay chairwoman Guia Gomez Castro, the woman tagged by the Manila Police District (MPD) as the capital's "drug queen."

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Thursday, September 26, they will issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Castro, but this is a belated move since Castro already left the country on September 21.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) records said her flight on September 21 was bound for Bangkok, Thailand. Castro left at the height of Senate hearings into so-called ninja cops, and the unscrupulous scheme of recycling drugs either for planting as evidence or for reselling.

MPD Chief Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr named Castro as the drug queen allegedly in cahoots with the ninja cops.

"An ILBO can only monitor departures and entry through our immigration counters. But it is also required for monitoring through Interpol channels," said Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete.

Perete added: "Once the ILBO is issued, we can request monitoring through the Interpol."

The DOJ was still verifying if there have been any complaints filed against Castro.

If there were, the DOJ has the power to request for a precautionary Hold Departure Order (PHDO) even if the complaint has not reached the courts yet.

There seems to be no court-issued Hold Departure Order (HDO) because, according to BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval, Castro was able to leave the country since she had "no derogatory records."

An ILBO also cannot hamper one's movement. It just sets up mechanisms so government authorities are alerted about the subject's movements.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has called for Castro to surrender to his office. – Rappler.com