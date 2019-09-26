MANILA, Philippines – Some 39 Chinese workers based in Kawit, Cavite, were rushed to the hospital on Thursday, September 26, after supposedly experiencing food poisoning.

"At about 6:30 in the morning a telephone call was received by Kawit Municipal Police Station informing that alleged victims of food poisoning were being treated at San Juan de Dios Hospital, Pasay City," said a police report from Cavite police chief Colonel William Segun.

Segun said around 19 workers were first brought to the Pasay City hospital, then another 20 were rushed to the Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center in Barangay Balsahan, Kawit.

The Chinese nationals reportedly complained of "abdominal pain" after they ate at the "in-house canteen" of the company where they worked, which cops identified as First Orient International Ventures.

First Orient, according to police, is a company involved in online gambling. (READ: Online gambling: Good for whose business?)

In a phone call with Rappler on Thursday evening, investigator-in-charge Staff Sergeant Nelvin Trajico said they have coordinated with the Kawit municipal health office to check on the Chinese nationals to establish whether food poisoning actually occurred. – Rappler.com