MANILA, Philippines – There are at least 3 arrest warrants issued by different courts against alleged Manila drug queen Guia Gomez Castro, Metro Manila police chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar announced on Friday, September 27.

"We have 3 warrants of arrest against her," Eleazar said in a briefing in Camp Bagong Diwa.

Castro is a former barangay chairwoman in Sampaloc, Manila. She has left the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration. With the warrants, the government has the authority to arrest and extradite her.

What are the 3 arrest warrants? Eleazar flashed the first pages of the warrants and its pertinent details:

March 1, 2002 arrest warrant over violation of Republic Act No. 6425 (Dangerous Drugs Act) issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 224 Judge Emilio Leachon Jr March 14, 2003 arrest warrant over violation of Batas Pambansa 22 (Bouncing checks law) issued by RTC Branch 43 Judge Corazon Romano June 6, 2011 arrest warrant over violation of Batas Pambansa 22 issued by Quezon City RTC Branch 43 Judge Manuel Sta Cruz

– Rappler.com