MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City has now cleared all its national roads and Mabuhay lanes of obstructions – just as the 60-day period given by the national government was about to end – and will now target smaller roads in response to multiple netizen complaints.

In a statement released on Friday, September 27, Quezon City traffic czar Ariel Inton said that succeeding clearing operations would be conducted along small streets, alleys, and thoroughfares.

"Netizens have been asking and sending us photos of sidewalks and streets with obstructions. We want to inform them that while these are not part of the priority list, we will still operate on these areas moving forward. This is part of our mitigating efforts to improve the traffic flow and congestion in our city," Inton said.

In the same statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announced that the city is 100% done with removing illegal structures and obstructions from major public roads, as ordered by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The statement said even side streets, which are not covered by the mandate, were also cleared, for a total of 152 cleared roads and streets.

No obstructions were spared, with clearing operations uprooting police precincts, a barangay hall, and even the Ninoy Aquino monument.

The city government is looking at creating of a transport and management department to guard against returning and new obstructions. Barangay officials have also been tasked to oversee the maintenance of cleared streets in their communities.

In the past, Belmonte outlined sustainability plans to retain the impact of the clearing operations. She had set up relocation sites for those displaced by clearing operations, including street vendors. A No Contact Traffic Apprehension policy is being drafted, and alternative routes are being studied.

She also sought the help of both the private sector and national agencies in providing relocation and parking sites to declog traffic. – Rappler.com