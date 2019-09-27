MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has temporarily suspended all dragon boat race activities in Boracay in the wake of a deadly accident that claimed the lives of 7 members of a local dragon boat group.

“We are temporarily suspending all dragon boat race activities in Boracay, including practice and training, until we have assessed their practice protocols,” Cimatu said.

Agencies involved in emergency rescue and response in Boracay will convene on September 30 to assess and scrutinize all protocols in light of the accident.

On September 25, 7 members of the Boracay Dragon Force died when their boat capsized while training off Boracay. The other 14 members on board survived.

The Philippine Coast Guard had reminded swimming and paddlers associations to observe safety measures when venturing out to sea, after it learned that the group did not inform the PCG about the training activity beforehand, and did not have any life vests on board. – Rappler.com