MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice on Saturday, September 28, announced the release of 52 of the qualified convicts who had surrendered following President Rodrigo Duterte's order.



Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said in a statement that the group comprised the first two batches who were released from the New Bilibid Prison on Friday, September 27.

“BuCor has confirmed the release of the first two batches of 52 PDL-surrenderers yesterday. Those residing in Metro Manila were immediately released while transportation for those from the provinces is being arranged,” Perete said.

He said 35 more surrenders have been verified for release.

The DOJ-Bureau of Corrections Joint Task Force handling the release of the qualified convicts were set to meet on Saturday to resume deliberations on the releases.

Justice Secretary Manardo Guevarra earlier said there were around 300 convicts up for release who "should not have surrendered" in the first place. These convicts were presumed to have been released on non-good conduct time related grounds but decided to heed the President's ultimatum for released convicts to surrender or face warrantless arrests.

The President's order only applied to heinous crime convicts released due to GCTA. – With a report from Lian Buan/Rappler.com