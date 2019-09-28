CEBU CITY, Philippines – After more than a week of rising to unhealthy levels, the Central Visayas Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7) said air pollution measurement are now back to normal in Metro Cebu. (READ: Indonesia haze reaches Metro Cebu)

The results from the EMB-7’s air monitoring station in Talisay City showed that the 24-hour average of PM2.5 particulates in the air measured at 33.412 micrograms per cubic meter on Thursday, September 26. The maximum safe levels PM2.5 particulates is 50 micrograms per cubic meter.



The latest test results bring the average air pollution levels in Metro Cebu back to where it was before haze reached the Philippines.

The haze which affected parts of the central and southern Philippines was caused by the huge forest fires which blazed large areas of the Borneo and Sumatra.

The EMB first issued its warning to Metro Cebu residents on Wednesday, September 18, after PM2.5 levels increased to 56 micrograms per cubmic meter. Environment officials said the spike was due to pollution from the haze mixing with local sources of urban pollution.

They warned residents to wear protective masks during peak hours – or times when PM2.5 particulates in the atmosphere were already above unhealthy levels.

The EMB-7 was concerned about the levels of PM2.5 particulates in the atmosphere because of its finer size, making it especially dangerous to those suffering from cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses such as asthma. – Rappler.com